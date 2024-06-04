UK’s first TikTok election: A battle for the youth vote

As the UK approaches its next general election, political campaigns have taken a novel turn with both major parties diving into TikTok to court younger voters. This move marks the country's first "TikTok election", reflecting the app's growing influence on political discourse, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Launching TikTok campaigns

Despite TikTok’s significant reach among young people, both the Conservative and Labour parties only launched their accounts recently, following the announcement of the General election. The Conservatives' TikTok presence is modest, featuring just a few videos, including a few where Prime Minister Rishi Sunak answers a policy question. In contrast, Labour has been much more active, posting almost 70 videos within 3 weeks, many of which have gone viral.

Content strategies: Humour vs. policy

Labour’s TikTok strategy blends humour and traditional promotional content. Their most popular videos feature characters like Lord Farquaad from «Shrek» and the late Cilla Black who was an English singer and television presenter, engaging in light-hearted mockery of the Conservatives' policies. This approach has resonated well with the platform’s young audience, helping Labour amass over 155 000 followers and 3.2 million likes.

The Conservatives, however, have focused on serious policy discussions. Sunak’s TikTok appearances emphasise the practical benefits of proposed policies, such as the reintroduction of National service, which he argues will provide valuable life skills to young people. Despite this effort, their account trails significantly behind Labour’s in terms of followers and engagement.

Political impact and potential

The rise of TikTok as a political tool reflects broader changes in media consumption, especially among the under-30 demographic. TikTok’s ban on paid political advertising means parties must rely on organic reach, creating content that naturally appeals to users. This strategy mirrors successful digital campaigns seen in other countries, like the US, where social media has been a crucial element in political victories.

Can TikTok actually make a difference in elections?

Social media has been crucial in elections for nearly two decades. Barack Obama’s 2008 campaign leveraged Facebook, while Donald Trump’s Twitter presence in 2016 brought immense free publicity. Today, the online spotlight is even more critical.

As fewer voters rely on traditional media like TV, radio, and newspapers, the role of social media in delivering campaign messages has surged. In 2023, 10% of people reported getting their news from TikTok, surpassing BBC Radio 1 which is a flagship radio station of the BBC. Among 12- to 15-year-olds, TikTok is the second most significant news source after the BBC, highlighting its growing influence.

Despite increased digital campaign spending, TikTok’s impact on elections remains uncertain due to historically low youth voter turnout. However, its potential is significant, as seen in the US, where a TikTok ban was speculated to risk losing young voters permanently.