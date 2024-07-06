UK's Keir Starmer announces new Cabinet with historic appointments

Following Labour's landslide electoral victory, Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Friday announced several key appointments to his new Cabinet, Anadolu reports.

Angela Rayner has been appointed deputy prime minister and secretary of state for levelling up, housing, and communities.

Rayner, a prominent Labour Party figure, is set to play a crucial role in driving the government's agenda on social equality and housing reform.

Rachel Reeves also made history by becoming the UK's first woman chancellor of the Exchequer.

In its 800-year history, the Treasury chief role has never been held by a woman until now.

Reeves, expressing her honor at the appointment, said: "It is the honour of my life to have been appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer. Economic growth was the Labour Party’s mission. It is now a national mission."

Her appointment marks the breaking of one of the few remaining "glass ceilings" in British politics, with the clerk of the Commons position still never having been held by a woman.

David Lammy was named foreign secretary, taking charge of the UK's international relations during a crucial period marked by global economic challenges and geopolitical tensions.

Yvette Cooper has been appointed home secretary, tasked with overseeing the nation's domestic security, immigration, and law and order.

John Healey will serve as defense secretary, the post responsible for the country's defense strategy and the armed forces.

In Thursday’s elections, the Labour Party secured 412 seats in 650 constituencies with 33.7% of the vote.

The Conservative Party, which ruled the country for the last 14 years, suffered a major defeat by losing 250 seats, from 471 to 141, with 23.7% of the vote.