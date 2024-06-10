Ulaanbaatar-Prague direct flight to be launched this July

A civil aviation company of Mongolia "Eznis Airways" will conduct direct flights on the Ulaanbaatar-Prague route from July 2024, Montsame reports.

The Ministry of Road and Transport Development of Mongolia has set a goal of "Affordable Ticket - Accessible Flights" and is paying particular attention to increasing the number and frequency of international and domestic flights. To that extent, "Eznis Airways" Company will operate flights on the Ulaanbaatar-Prague route twice a week, on Wednesdays and Saturdays, starting from July 10, 2024.

The “Eznis Airways” Company was awarded membership in the International Air Transport Association (IATA) during the 80th IATA AGM and World Air Transport Summit held in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, on June 2-4, 2024.