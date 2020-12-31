Ulaanbaatar records 20 new coronavirus cases as lockdown continues

ULAANBAATAR. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Health updated the COVID-19 situation in Mongolia as of December 31, MONTSAME reports.

A total of 13,597 people have been tested for coronavirus in the past 24 hours to detect 20 new positive cases, all of them in Ulaanbaatar.

16 new positive COVID-19 cases are related to cluster infections of Ulaanbaatar’s Bayanzurkh District Hospital, including 2 patients and family members and close contacts of previously-detected patients of the hospital.

Two passengers on this month’s repatriation charter flight from Frankfurt to Ulaanbaatar were also confirmed to have the virus, and another two people are reported to have the virus after getting into close contact with positive cases detected at another hospital in Ulaanbaatar, National Cancer Research Center.

Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Mongolia has now reached 1,215, and 830 patients of them are recovered and 375 patients are under treatment.

Outside of the capital city, there are no active clusters of infections nationwide, including in Selenge, Darkhan-Uul, Gobisumber, Orkhon, Arkhangai and Dornogobi aimags, which the State Emergency Commission had announced them virus-free zones where no cases of coronavirus left.

In Ulaanbaatar, all close and secondary contacts of COVID-19 positive cases are being tracked down, isolated and undergoing repeated tests as strict lockdown measures are imposed until January 6.