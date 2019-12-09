Ultrafine dust returns, as cold spell subsides in S Korea

SEOUL. KAZINFORM South Korea will be blanketed by fine dust until the middle of this week, after cold spell abated over the weekend, meteorologists said Monday, Yonhap reports.

As the cold weather began to ease up on Saturday, almost all parts of the nation came under the influence of thick fine dust concentrations.

According to Air Korea, run by the Korea Environment Corp., ultrafine dust will remain at high levels in most parts of the country until Wednesday due to a steady influx of dust particles from China.

Seoul's daily average of PM 2.5, or fine dust particles smaller than 2.5 micrometers in diameter, had risen to 45 micrograms per cubic meter as of 10 a.m. Monday. The authorities classify a PM 2.5 reading from 36 micrograms per cubic meter to 75 as «bad.»