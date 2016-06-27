Ultramarathon Man to run 525 km along Silk Road to celebrate 25th jubilee of Kazakh-U.S. friendship (VIDEO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Legendary Dean Karnazes is coming to Kazakhstan to run 525 km along the Silk Road on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the Kazakhstan-U.S.friendship.

“Ultramarathon Man will run 525 kilometers from Tashkent to Almaty along the Great Silk Road to commemorate 25 years of friendship between the United States and Kazakhstan. Follow his journey at ‪#‎dean525 and stay tuned for more details when Dean arrives in a town near you! Three countries and 525 kilometers to celebrate 25 years of our friendship. Join us for the celebration! ‪#‎dean525 ‪#‎uskz25,” the U.S. Consulate in Almaty posted in Facebook.



