    09:00, 17 June 2023 | GMT +6

    Ulttyq Qurultay to convene today in Turkistan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is expected to hold today the second session of the Ulttyq Qurultay (National Assembly) in Turkistan, Kazinform reports.

    Its goal is to become a dialogue platform for new ideas to unite the country and consolidate the society. The first Ulttyq Qurultay took place in Ulytau last June.

    The Ulttyq Qurultay consists of 117 members, including Majilis deputies, representatives of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan, civil society, political parties, experts and members of the public council of the regions, and businessmen.

    The initiative to establish the Ulttyq Qurultay was put forward by President Tokayev last year in his state-of-the-nation address. It was decided to hold the meetings of the Ulttyq Qurultay at least once a year.


