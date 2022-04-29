Ulttyq quryltai to convene for first time in a month

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «The 1st session of a new dialogue platform Ulttyq quryltai will be held in a month. It is called to consolidate society to debate the country’s development pressing issues,» the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced during the 31st session of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan.

The Ulttyq quryltai will consist of deputies, members of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan experts, human rights advocates, public figures, representatives of the Civil Alliance, public councils and NGOs, business associations, and the manufacturing sector. It is expected to become a universal model of the nationwide dialogue.

As earlier reported, the session of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan started its work in Nur-Sultan under the chairmanship of Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The session is set to debate issues concerning the Assembly’s activities and public structures.