Ulus of Jochi: What was the political and economic system of the Golden Horde

This year, Kazakhstan is celebrating a significant event - the 800th anniversary of the founding of the Ulus of Jochi. This event attracts the attention of historians and researchers seeking to better understand one of the largest states of medieval Eurasia. Kazinform News Agency offers to take a closer look at Ulus of Jochi.

Political and economic system of Ulus Jochi

When Jochi died in 1227, the feudal estate and soldiers under Jochi's direct control were roughly divided between his eldest son Orda Ichen and his second son Batu.

According to the military tradition of the Mongols, the Jochi Ulus was divided into left and right military wings, which had their own colors: Ak-Orda, that is, the White Horde, and Kok-Orda, that is, the Blue Horde. Traditionally, the White Horde is considered the left, eastern, wing of the Jochi Ulus, which was ruled by Orda Ichen.

However the global discussion about the location of Ak-Orda and Kok-Orda continues: some researchers believe that the right wing is Ak-Orda, and the left wing is Kok-Orda. In addition, there is a hypothesis about the initial trial division of the Jochi Ulus, according to which the right wing is the domain of the Batu brothers, Tangkut and Chimbai, later Nogai; the center belonged to Batu; and the left wing to Orda Ichen.

The White Horde covered a vast area of what is now modern Kazakhstan. Its boundary ran roughly along the Yaik River (Ural). Initially, the capital of the White Horde was near Lake Balkhash, but it was later moved to Sygnak on the Syr Darya River.

According to Mongol tradition, the country was viewed as an army and was divided into military districts according to the number of warriors they had to field: tumens (ten thousand), thousands, hundreds and tens.

The main form of participation of the aristocracy in public administration was the traditional estate-representative body - the kurultai, at which the most important state issues were resolved.

Khans from among the descendants of Orda Ichen were elected at their own kurultai, and the heirs of Batu did not interfere in their affairs in any way.

The Khan's council consisted of four karachi beks, headed by the eldest, who was called beklerbek, who represented the most important aristocratic clans of the Ulus. Beklerbek and karachi beks performed the functions of the war ministry.

Foreign policy

The foreign policy of Ulus Jochi was aimed at expanding territories and strengthening positions in the region. The Horde was a military and trading state. Foreign policy of the Ulus after the conquests of the mid-13th century. was determined by the desire to seize new lands in the West and extend its power to the caravan routes in Transcaucasia and Asia Minor.

Trade, along with the collection of tribute and the seizure of territory, was the basis of the economy. Trade routes to Europe, India and China ran through the territory of the state. The Horde supplied furs, leather, grain, salt, horses, camels, dyes, silk, brocade and cotton fabrics and precious stones to international markets.

After the western campaign and the establishment of the borders of the Ulus of Jochi, priorities gradually changed; instead of the West, the eastern direction came.

The period of greatest political and economic power of the Golden Horde occurred during the reign of Uzbek khan. During this period, central power noticeably strengthened, a unified system of governing the empire, a huge army consisting mainly of small holders of conditional land holdings, was formed, borders were stabilized, and successes in wars were outlined.