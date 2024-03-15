EN
    10:33, 15 March 2024 | GMT +6

    ‘Uly dala dami’ project held in Almaty rgn as part of 10-day Nauryz celebration

    holiday
    Photo: Kairat Konyspayev

    On the occasion of the Amal holiday on March 14, children from orphanages, families with multiple children and children with special needs received the Tartu korzhyn (basket) and best workers and intelligentsia representatives the Sybaga korzhyn in Almaty region, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Korzhyn is an ancient nomads’ basket, filled with a wide variety of food and is a symbol of abundance.

    Nauryz
    Photo: Kairat Konyspayev

    Spearheaded by the Alatau-Aqparat media holding, the Uly dala dami project (Taste of the Great Steppe) project aims at giving the Nauryz holiday a new meaning and promoting the national values. Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev always stresses the importance of celebrating Nauryz in a new and broader format.

    We wanted to demonstrate the deep meaning this ancient, in fact, major holiday in the Stepper has. It’s encouraging how the spring renewal holiday Az Nauryz unites all citizens countrywide. Our team makes their contribution to the formation of new values and traditions to the celebration of Nauryz as a special holiday, said Yerzhan Kalymbaiuly, director general of the holding.

    Dressed in the national costume Kydyr Ata (Khidr) with a rod in the hand rode horseback to the Almaty region orphanage no.1 joined by his grandson. He blessed the children and presented them gift baskets Tartu. The organizers decided to call the grandson of Kadyr ata ‘Bak bala’ (blessed son).

    Nauryz
    Photo: Kairat Konyspayev

    According to famous ethnographer Bolat Bopaiuly, special attention needs to be attached to children as part of promoting Nauryz in a new format. So, the presence of a grandson with Kydyr Ata symbolizes continuity of generations and highlights the peculiarities of national upbringing.

    The children’s baskets Tartu in the form of yurk with national ornaments includes symbolic dishes from different regions of Kazakhstan. A total of seven dishes (sacred number) are included such as shubat, kumys, kurt, tvorog, zhent, bauyrsak, talkan.

    The Alatau-Aqparat team with partners also paid a visit to elders, famed figures of art, culture, medicine, and best workers. Among them, was a roadworker, holder of the Altyn alka sign and a single mother with three children with special needs.

    Nauryz
    Photo: Kairat Konyspayev

    The organizers look forward to holding the Uly dala dami projecton a national scale from March 14 to the end of the month in the future.

    Nauryz
    Photo: Kairat Konyspayev

     

