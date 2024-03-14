Uly Dala Zhorygy horse racing qualification tournament to start Apr 12

The qualification tournament of Uly Dala Zhorygy (Great Steppe Tour) baige-marathon (horse racing) will start on May 12 in Petropavlovsk and will end May 17 in Astana, Kazinform News Agency learned from the press service of Astana city mayor’s office.

The length of the marathon route is 500 kilometers. The race will start at the Abylai Khan Residence in Petropavlovsk and will run through the picturesque sights of Burabay Resort Area, Botai settlement and Bozok ancient town.

This year, the marathon will be held on the threshold of the V World Nomad Games, says JORYQ Republican Equestrian Federation.

The teams placed in Top-3 will receive a quota to compete in Uly Dala Zhorygy international tournament slated for September.