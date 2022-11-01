EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:16, 01 November 2022 | GMT +6

    Ulytau region to create over 9,500 new jobs

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM National Economy Minister Alibek Kuantyrov said that drinking water supply in Ulytau region will hit 100%, over 9,500 new jobs will be created.

    As earlier reported, the draft comprehensive socioeconomic development plan of Ulytau region for 2022-2026 was presented at the Government.

    «To tackle the lack of health facilities and health infrastructure it is suggested to build and repair 5 health facilities for 235 beds and 350 appointments. It is planned to build 4 new kindergartens for 880 kids and 4 schoolchildren’s palaces for 1,100 pupils. Construction of a state technical university is being considered,» Kuantyrov told the Government meeting.

    He said that 6 cultural and 10 sports facilities will be built and reconstructed in the sphere of culture.

    Besides, the plan is called to improve the environmental situation in the region.


    Tags:
    Ulytau region Government of Kazakhstan Government
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!