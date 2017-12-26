UMBRO Futsal Awards 2017: Kairat's Higuita nominated for Best Goalkeeper
Full list of nominees:
Miodrag Aksentijević (SRB)
MFK Tyumen (RUS) - SERBIA N.T.
Thiago Mendes Rocha Guitta (BRA)
Sport Club Corinthians Paulista (BRA) - BRAZIL N.T.
Katawut Hankampa (THA)
Chonburi Bluewave Futsal Club (THA) - THAILAND N.T.
Leonardo De Melo Vieira Leite Higuita (BRA/KAZ)
Kairat Almaty (KAZ) - KAZAKHSTAN N.T.
Jesús Herrero Parrón (ESP)
Movistar Inter FS (ESP) - SPAIN N.T.
Sepehr Mohammadi Kamalabadi (IRN)
Giti Pasand Isfahan FSC (IRN) - IRAN N.T.
Francisco Paco Sedano Antolín (ESP)
FC Barcelona Lassa (ESP) - SPAIN N.T.
Alireza Samimi (IRN)
Mes Sungun Varzaghan FSC (IRN) - IRAN N.T.
Tiago de Melo Marinho (BRA)
Magnus Sorocaba Futsal-Athleta (BRA) - BRAZIL N.T.
Willian Felipe Dorn (BRA)
JEC/Krona Futsal Joinville (BRA)
It should be noted that Higuita won the title twice, in 2015 and 2016. The only other goalkeepers to win the title two times in a row were Italian Stefano Mammarella (in 2011 and 2012) and Luis Amado of Spain (2003, 2004).
The winners will be announced on January 10, 2018.