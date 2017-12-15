Umirzak Shukeyev gets new appointment

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Umirzak Shukeyev has been appointed Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the press service of Akorda reports.

"By Decree of the Head of State, Umirzak Yestayevich Shukeyev was appointed Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Minister of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan," the statement said.

Umirzak Shukeyev was born in 1964 in Turkestan. He graduated from the Moscow Institute of Economics and Statistics as a mathematical economist.

He held the posts of Minister of Economy, Minister of Economy and Trade, Deputy Prime Minister, CEO of Bank TuranAlem CJSC, Deputy Head of the Executive Office of the President of Kazakhstan, Mayor of Astana, Governor of Kostanay region, and Governor of South Kazakhstan region.

Since 2011, he had been the CEO of Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund.