    21:39, 19 August 2021 | GMT +6

    UN agency donates COVID-19 medicine to BiH

    SARAJEVO. KAZINFORM - United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) delivered Dexamethasone drug worth 1 million U.S. dollars to Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH), said the Ministry of Civil Affairs of BiH on Wednesday, Xinhua reports.

    According to the World Health Organization, Dexamethasone, a common steroid, has had a beneficial effect on patients severely ill with COVID-19.

    Since the outbreak of the pandemic, BiH has received medicine and PCR tests from UNICEF worth a total of 3 million U.S. dollars, said the ministry, adding that Dexamethasone will soon be distributed to medical facilities across the country.

    BiH is currently bracing for a fourth wave of the pandemic, as 420 new cases have been reported over the past 24 hours, a sharp increase from 15 daily cases reported on July 8, according to the official data.


