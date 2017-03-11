EN
    14:47, 11 March 2017 | GMT +6

    UN aid chief urges global action as starvation, famine loom for 20 million across four countries

    UNITED NATIONS. KAZINFORM Just back from Kenya, Yemen, South Sudan and Somalia - countries that are facing or are at risk of famine - the top United Nations humanitarian official today urged the international community for comprehensive action to save people from simply "starving to death."    

    “We stand at a critical point in history. Already at the beginning of the year we are facing the largest humanitarian crisis since the creation of the UN,” UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Stephen O’Brien told  the Security Council today.

    Without collective and coordinated global efforts, he warned, people risk starving to death and succumbing to disease, stunted children and lost futures, and mass displacements and reversed development gains.

    “The appeal for action  by the Secretary-General can thus not be understated. It was right to sound the alarm early, not wait for the pictures of emaciated dying children […] to mobilize a reaction and the funds,” Mr. O’Brien underscored, calling for accelerated global efforts to support UN humanitarian action on the ground.

    null  

    Turning to the countries he visited, the senior UN official said that, about two-thirds of the population (more than 18 million people) in Yemen needed assistance, including more than seven million severely food insecure, and the fighting continued to worsen the crisis.

    “I continue to reiterate the same message to all: only a political solution will ultimately end human suffering and bring stability to the region,” he said, noting that with access and funding, humanitarians will do more, but cautioned that relief-workers were “not the long-term solution to the growing crisis.”

    Source: un.org  

