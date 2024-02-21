UN allocates $100mln in emergency humanitarian aid for seven countries

The UN's Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) on Tuesday allocated 100 million U.S. dollars to bolster relief efforts in seven critically underfunded countries across Africa, the Americas, and the Middle East, UN humanitarians said, Xinhua reports.

According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Sudan, and Syria are the top priorities, with each receiving 20 million dollars. This funding aims to assist those in the DRC affected by ongoing conflict in the east, support displaced populations in Sudan due to conflict, and aid individuals in Syria impacted by hostilities.

Additionally, Chad will receive 15 million dollars to help refugees and other vulnerable groups. The remaining funds are allocated to Niger (10 million dollars), Lebanon (9 million dollars), and Honduras (6 million dollars) to support their respective humanitarian needs.

"The new allocation is among the smallest in recent years for the world's least-financed crises," OCHA said. "This reflects the reduced funding that CERF received in 2023, its lowest since 2018, and the dire reality that donor funding is failing to keep up with soaring humanitarian needs."

The humanitarians said the cost to support 250 million people affected by conflicts, natural disasters, disease and other crises last year surged to 56.7 billion U.S. dollars, a record high. However, the UN humanitarians said that less than 40 percent of that funding was received.

The new emergency infusion of funds will help sustain life-saving humanitarian support to people facing the world's worst crises, said UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths. "It is a reminder of CERF's crucial role at a time of immense needs and chronic underfunding of humanitarian appeals. Yet with donations at their lowest level in recent years, CERF's life-saving impact is itself facing a serious challenge."

Griffiths added that it is critical member states provide full and timely funding for CERF.

OCHA said that humanitarian needs are expected to continue to soar in 2024.

"The CERF allocation is critical to scale up assistance for and spur further donor support for some of the world's most protracted and neglected crises," OCHA said. "The new funding will also bolster partnerships with local organizations and enhance accountability."