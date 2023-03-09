EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:37, 09 March 2023 | GMT +6

    UN announces crossing of 648 trucks carrying aid to north-west Syria

    None
    Фото: syriahr.com
    NEW YORK. KAZINFORM The United Nations has announced that 648 trucks loaded with aid provided by seven UN agencies have so far crossed to north-west Syria since the earthquakes using the three available border crossings.

    Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesman for the Secretary-General of the UN, said that the earthquake affected at least 8.8 million people across Syria. Most of these people are expected to need at least one form of humanitarian assistance. Thousands have become homeless as more than 10,600 buildings have been completely or partially destroyed in north-west Syria, WAM reports.

    As of 6th March, more than 4,500 deaths and 8,700 injuries have been reported in north-west Syria since the earthquake struck Türkiye on 6th February.


    Tags:
    Earthquake UN World News Syria
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!