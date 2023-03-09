UN announces crossing of 648 trucks carrying aid to north-west Syria

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM The United Nations has announced that 648 trucks loaded with aid provided by seven UN agencies have so far crossed to north-west Syria since the earthquakes using the three available border crossings.

Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesman for the Secretary-General of the UN, said that the earthquake affected at least 8.8 million people across Syria. Most of these people are expected to need at least one form of humanitarian assistance. Thousands have become homeless as more than 10,600 buildings have been completely or partially destroyed in north-west Syria, WAM reports.

As of 6th March, more than 4,500 deaths and 8,700 injuries have been reported in north-west Syria since the earthquake struck Türkiye on 6th February.