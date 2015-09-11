UN approves raising Palestinian flag at headquarters

RAMALLAH. KAZINFORM - The Palestinian National Authority (PNA) welcomed early on Friday the vote of the United Nations' general Assembly to raise the Palestinian flag on the buildings of the UN agencies.

Reyad al-Malki, the PNA minister of foreign affairs, said in an emailed press statement, calling it a "historic" moment when the UN general assembly voted in favor of the bid to raise the Palestinian flag on the UN agencies buildings. The UN General Assembly had overwhelmingly voted in favor of raising the flag of the state of Palestine as a non-member observer state on the buildings of the UN agencies and offices, with 119 countries voted in favor. "The flag of the state of Palestine is a symbol of the Palestinian struggle and sacrifices of our people through out decades of time," said al-Malki, adding that great sacrifices have been made to "keep this flag flapping." He went on saying that the Palestinian people thank all the world countries which voted in favor of raising the Palestinian flag on the buildings on the different UN institutions and agencies. The Palestinian minister also called on the countries which voted against the bid to change their position and stop their double-standard policy "in order to restore peace and justice in our region." He went on saying that the Palestinians will continue their diplomatic efforts to use all the legal means in order to manifest the state of Palestine and achieve independence and end the Israeli military occupation. Source: Xinhua