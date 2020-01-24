UN Assistant Secretary-General to visit Kazakhstan next week

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Fabrizio Hochschild, Assistant Secretary-General for Strategic Coordination, UN Executive Office of the Secretary-General and Special Adviser on the Preparations for the Commemoration of the 75th Anniversary of the United Nations, is set to visit Kazakhstan in January 31-February 1, Kazinform has learnt from the official spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Aibek Smadiyarov.

On January 31, Mr. Hochschild is expected to attend the Digital Almaty Forum in Almaty on the margins of which he will hold talks with Kazakhstan’s Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry Askar Zhumagaliyev. He will also pay a visit to the UN building in Almaty.

On February 1, Mr. Hochschild will travel to the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, to hold a bilateral meeting with Foreign Affairs Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi, attend the Astana Hub and meet with students of the Kazakh State Law University.