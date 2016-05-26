UN backs establishment of regional civil service hub in Astana - Sultanoğlu

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The UN backs the idea of establishment of a regional civil service hub in Astana, offered by the Government of Kazakhstan and the UNDP. UN Assistant Secretary General, Director of the Regional Bureau for Europe and the CIS Cihan Sultanoğlu said it today during the panel session "Professional Government for Successful Implementation of Institutional Reforms" held as part of the 2016 Astana Economic Forum.

“We are proud of the initiative of the Kazakhstan Government and the UNDP on establishment of the Regional Civil Service Hub in Astana which is called to become a platform for sharing knowledge and enhancing potential. We have conducted joint researches and have discussed the systems on transformation of governments; 32 countries and 5 international organizations gathered to discuss these issues which is a good proof of cooperation and exchange of knowledge,” said Sultanoğlu.

Cihan Sultanoğlu stated that Kazakhstan will remain a key partner of the UNDP in supporting professional government in the region.

Earlier it was reported that the EU invested 5 mln U.S. dollars in the Astana-based Regional Civil Service Hub. More than 300 civil servants of Kazakhstan have already undergone training at the Hub.