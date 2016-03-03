UN backs Kazakhstan’s aspiration to get foothold at intl arena

ASTANA. KAZINFORM "The United Nations Organization backs Kazakhstan's initiatives voiced out by its President Nursultan Nazarbayev at the 70th session of the UN General Assembly in New York and during the meeting with the foreign diplomats held yesterday in Astana," Permanent Coordinator of the UN Norimasa Shimomura said to Kazinform.

“I was impressed when Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulated us on 24th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s membership in the UN. His speech touched upon Kazakhstan’s position at the global arena. The UN is one of such platforms with the help of which Kazakhstan can raise its role in international community. To my mind, while becoming more prosperous and more responsible, Kazakhstan tries to make a greater contribution to the development of the world. I see, that promising initiatives suggested by the Kazakh Leader last year are aimed at making the country an important player in global politics and economy. I welcome such countries as Kazakhstan to play more important role in the UN and to render assistance to other states,” N.Shimomura said.

Over the period of 24 years, Kazakhstan has become stronger and turned into the country that helps other states.

“The world, including Kazakhstan, has seen many changes. At the dawn of its independence, Kazakhstan was a little-known state. However, the Government, the President and the people have done huge work to get a foothold as a nation,” he added.