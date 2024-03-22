EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:43, 22 March 2024 | GMT +6

    UN chief calls for participation on Earth Hour tomorrow

    UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres
    Photo: un.org

    António Guterres, the Secretary-General of the United Nations, has requested everyone to join the Earth Hour on Saturday, 23rd March, WAM reports. 

    “On Earth Hour, millions of people around the world switch off the lights to shine a light on the plight of our planet,” he said in a video message.

    “This year, I invite you to be one of them. The need is urgent,” Guterres stressed.

    He pointed out that global climate is collapsing, as last year was the hottest ever.

    “Earth Hour is a global show of solidarity for taking a different path. It demonstrates the power each of us has in the fight for our future,” the Secretary General pointed out.

    “So please, join in on March 23rd at 8:30 p.m. local time. Together, let’s turn off the lights and turn the world towards a brighter future for us all,” he concluded.

    Tags:
    UN World News
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Author
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!