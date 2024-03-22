UN chief calls for participation on Earth Hour tomorrow

António Guterres, the Secretary-General of the United Nations, has requested everyone to join the Earth Hour on Saturday, 23rd March, WAM reports.

“On Earth Hour, millions of people around the world switch off the lights to shine a light on the plight of our planet,” he said in a video message.

“This year, I invite you to be one of them. The need is urgent,” Guterres stressed.

He pointed out that global climate is collapsing, as last year was the hottest ever.

“Earth Hour is a global show of solidarity for taking a different path. It demonstrates the power each of us has in the fight for our future,” the Secretary General pointed out.

“So please, join in on March 23rd at 8:30 p.m. local time. Together, let’s turn off the lights and turn the world towards a brighter future for us all,” he concluded.