UN chief calls for reaching consensus on climate actions at COP27

SHARM EL-SHEIKH. KAZINFORM United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday called on countries to take climate actions instead of «finger-pointing» at the ongoing UN climate change conference.

He made the remarks during a press briefing at the 27th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP27) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, which is scheduled to close on Friday in the Egyptian coastal city of Sharm El-Sheikh, Xinhua reports.

Guterres said that COP27 will come to an end in 24 hours, but there is clearly a «breakdown» in trust between North and South.

There is no time for finger-pointing, he noted, adding «the blame game is a recipe for mutually assured destruction.»

On climate actions, Guterres urged the parties to act in three critical areas -- to respond to loss and damage, close the emissions gap, and deliver on finance.

The UN chief also asked the developed countries to fulfill their pledge of providing 100 billion U.S. dollars per year for developing countries and set a credible roadmap for doubling adaptation finance.

He noted that developed countries «must» provide the support that developing countries need to develop renewable energy and enhance their climate resilience.

«Renewables are the exit ramp from the climate hell highway,» he said, echoing his earlier remarks about the so-called «highway to climate hell» made at the COP27 leaders' summit.

Guterres called for quickly reaching a consensus at COP27, warning that the «climate clock is ticking and trust keeps eroding.»

During the briefing, Egyptian Foreign Minister and COP27 President Sameh Shoukry stressed that there are still a number of issues lacking progress at the late stage of COP27.

The parties «are shying away from taking difficult political decisions,» he said.

Photo: Xinhua