    11:55, 29 July 2017 | GMT +6

    UN chief condemns North Korea's latest launch of ballistic missile

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, has condemned the latest launch of a ballistic missile of possible intercontinental range by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Kazinform has learnt from WAM .

    "This is again a manifest violation of Security Council resolutions. The DPRK leadership must comply fully with its international obligations and work together with the international community to resolve the outstanding issues on the Korean Peninsula," said the Spokesman for the Secretary-General.

    In the statement, Mr. Guterres reiterated his call for DPRK leadership to respond to the Republic of Korea's proposals to reopen communication channels, particularly military-to-military, to lower the risk of miscalculation or misunderstanding and reduce tensions.

    Photo: REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

