UNITED NATIONS. KAZINFORM United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon has congratulated the people of Myanmar for "their patience, dignity and enthusiasm" in historic elections and has encouraged all stakeholders "to maintain the dignified spirit, calm and respect throughout the completion of the electoral process."

Prefacing his remarks by saying "more considered comments on the election results will follow during the coming days," Mr. Ban's Spokesperson, Stéphane Dujarric, told correspondents at the regular daily briefing at UN Headquarters that Mr. Ban congratulated the broad masses of the people from various walks of life in Myanmar for their patience, dignity and enthusiasm as they participated in Sunday's "epochal" national polls.

He said that the UN chief also commended Myanmar's Union Election Commission, as well as its various state, regional and local institutions for their important work.

Noting that results of the "momentous event" have started to come in, he said the Secretary-General encouraged "all stakeholders in Myanmar to maintain the dignified spirit, calm and respect throughout the completion of the electoral process."

Source: UN News Centre