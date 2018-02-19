UN chief extends condolences to Iran in wake of Sunday plane crash

ASTANA. KAZINFORM "Deeply saddened to learn of the tragic airplane accident today near Yasuj, Iran, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has extended his heartfelt condolences to the country's people and Government," the Organization's news center cites Guterres.

The Secretary-General's statement, issued by a UN spokesperson, follows reports that a commercial plane crashed early Sunday in a mountainous region of Iran, likely killing all 66 people on board.