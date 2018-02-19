EN
    08:42, 19 February 2018

    UN chief extends condolences to Iran in wake of Sunday plane crash

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM "Deeply saddened to learn of the tragic airplane accident today near Yasuj, Iran, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has extended his heartfelt condolences to the country's people and Government," the Organization's news center cites Guterres.

    The Secretary-General's statement, issued by a UN spokesperson, follows reports that a commercial plane crashed early Sunday in a mountainous region of Iran, likely killing all 66 people on board.

