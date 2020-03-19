UN chief hopes Nowruz will bring harmony, celebration of common humanity

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in his message on the occasion of Nowruz the international day, 21 March 2020, said he hoped that amid sadness over coronavirus, Nowruz will bring harmony, celebration of common humanity.

Coronavirus has infected about 17,361 people in Iran, from whom 1,135 have lost their lives, according to the Ministry of Health and Medical Education, IRNA reports.

Following is the full text of Guterres’ message for the International Day of Nowruz, a copy of which was emailed to IRNA by the United Nations Information Center (UNIC) in Tehran:

«Every year, we mark Nowruz as a day of new beginnings, when we step into a new year with hope and joy. We celebrate the renewal of nature and the first day of spring.

This year, for many, Nowruz comes at a time of sadness and anxiety. The novel coronavirus, COVID-19, is casting a shadow around the world, including the regions that mark this ancient festival. I send my deepest condolences to those who have lost loved ones, and my best wishes to all who have been affected.

I hope the festival of Nowruz will provide a welcome break to relax and spend time with close family, enjoy the beauty of the changing seasons, and to remember and celebrate our common humanity.

Nowruz is renewal. As you mark its arrival with fire, special dishes, green shoots and other rituals, I hope you will find a shared sense of friendship and harmony with nature.

I wish you a happy, healthy, peaceful and prosperous Nowruz,» the telegram reads.