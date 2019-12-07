UN chief lauds volunteerism as ‘powerful mechanism’ towards sustainable development

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM The 2030 Agenda calls for a just, equitable, tolerant and socially inclusive world in which the needs of the most vulnerable are met. International Volunteer Day, IVD, celebrates that by letting people make «meaningful contributions to more inclusive and equalitarian societies» through volunteering, according to Secretary-General António Guterres.

«Volunteerism is a powerful mechanism to engage people, especially those left farthest behind, in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs, the UN chief said in his message for the day. »When people volunteer, they connect with others and foster a sense of purpose,« he said in his message on the IVD, which is observed on 5th December annually, WAM reports.

This year’s IVD theme, ''Volunteer for an Inclusive Future'', celebrates that, through volunteering, people make meaningful contributions to more inclusive and equalitarian societies.

By voluntary actions, he indicated, people on the margins can become more included in societies. And in refugee camps throughout the globe, displaced people themselves are volunteering for children’s education and better intercultural understanding.

In addition to increasing the number of UN Volunteers to contribute to the UN system activities in support of Agenda 2030, Mr. Guterres maintained that we must continue to promote volunteerism worldwide »as it nurtures solidarity and cohesion through underlying values of cooperation and reciprocity«.

»Volunteerism is essential to ensure that global sustainable development efforts are owned by all people, implemented by all people and for all people,« concluded the Secretary-General.

On this year’s International Volunteers Day, I thank all volunteers from around the world who make the world a more inclusive and tolerant place.

International Volunteer Day mandated by the UN General Assembly, is held each year on 5th December. It is viewed as a unique chance for volunteers and organisations to celebrate their efforts, to share their values, and to promote their work among their communities, non-governmental organizations, NGOs, United Nations agencies, government authorities and the private sector.

