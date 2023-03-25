EN
    15:20, 25 March 2023

    UN chief urges humanity to take steps for 'a water-secure future'

    Photo: aa.com.tr
    WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on humanity Friday to take steps for «a water-secure future.»

    In closing remarks at the United Nations Water Conference, Guterres said the three-day event demonstrated a «central truth» and «as humanity’s most precious global common good, water unites us all.».

    The UN chief pointed out that water has a wide range of influence, from global challenges to peace and from human rights to gender equality, Anadolu Agency reports.

    «Let’s take the next steps in our journey to a water-secure future for all,» said Guterres, highlighting the importance of a «Water Action Agenda,» which was created on the margin of the conference.

    «All of humanity’s hopes for the future depend, in some way, on charting a new science-based course to bring the Water Action Agenda to life,» he added.

    UN General Assembly President Csaba Korosi said $300 billion was pledged to buoy the transformative «Water Action Agenda.»

    «The outcome of this conference is not a legally binding document, but it still turns the page of history,» he said.


