UN chief: World must move from «managing crises to preventing them

UN chief said on Africa Day that the world must move from "managing crises to preventing them."

Africa Day 2017 comes at an important moment in the continent's endeavors towards peace, inclusive economic growth and sustainable development, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Thursday, urging humanity to listen and learn with the people of Africa, Xinhua reported.

"All of humanity will benefit by listening, learning and working with the people of Africa. It starts with prevention. Our world needs to move from managing crises to preventing them in the first place. We need to break the cycle of responding too late and too little," said Guterres in his message commemorating Africa Day.

Africa Day, formerly African Freedom Day and African Liberation Day, is the annual commemoration of the foundation of the Organization of African Unity (OAU), now known as the African Union, on May 25, 1963. It is celebrated in various countries on the African continent, as well as around the world.



The UN chief pointed out that most of today's conflicts are internal, triggered by competition for power and resources, inequality, marginalization, disrespect for human rights and sectarian divides. Often, they are inflamed by violent extremism or provide the fuel for it.



