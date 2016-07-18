UN cultural agency inscribes four new sites on World Heritage List

UNITED NATIONS. KAZINFORM The United Nations cultural agency inscribed new sites in Antigua and Barbuda, Brazil and India, as well as architectural property spread over seven countries, on its World Heritage List.

The new sites added to the list - designated by the World Heritage Committee of the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) as being of special cultural or physical significance - include the transnational serial site of the Architectural Work of Le Corbusier, an Outstanding Contribution to the Modern Movement, along with the Antigua Naval Dockyard and Related Archaeological Sites in Antigua and Barbuda, the Pampulha Modern Ensemble in Brazil, and the Khangchendzonga National Park in India.

The sites were added during the 40th session of the World Heritage Committee, which opened on 10 July in Istanbul, Turkey, and closes today. The session was suspended yesterday due to the attempt on Friday to overthrow the Government of Turkey, the UN News Centre informs.



