UN delegation highly appreciates Kazakhstan’s contribution to UN peacekeeping activities

Team of the Office for the Rule of law and Security institutions of the United Nations Department of Peacekeeping, headed by Commissioner Faisal Shahkar, paid a visit to Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

Talgat Kaliev, Ambassador-at-Large of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, briefed the UN delegation on foreign policy priorities in the field of combating terrorism and extremism.

In addition, an exchange of views took place on issues of UN peacekeeping, repatriation, reintegration and rehabilitation of persons returned by Kazakhstan from zones of terrorist activity. In particular, the UN delegation was updated on “Zhusan” and “Rusafa” operations in the framework of which about 800 citizens of Kazakhstan have been returned to Kazakhstan.

The UN delegation highly appreciated Kazakhstan’s contribution to the UN peacekeeping activities and emphasized that Kazakhstan has developed a unique positive experience of dealing with returnees from conflict zones, noting that it is worthy of great respect and popularization in the international arena.

The parties agreed to continue interaction on issues of mutual interest.