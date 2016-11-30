UN, EEU coop discussed in Vienna

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Sergei Sidorskiy, member of the Board - Minister in charge of Industry and Agroindustrial Complex of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), and Li Yong, Director General of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), determind key challenges and strategies for industrial cooperation of UNIDO and EEU.

The working meeting was held in Vienna, Austria, at the 44th session of the UN Industrial Development Board. The parties identified key operational tasks and strategic steps to implement the agreement on cooperation between the organizations that will be finalized in December this year.

"We have reached agreements on increasing the volume of technical assistance and improving the quality of services that UNIDO provides EEU countries with, through bilateral and multilateral cooperation", said Sidorskiy.

In conclusion, Sergei Sidorsky congratulated Li Yong of the fiftieth anniversary of UNIDO celebrated this year.

UNIDO Director General presented an Annual Report on the organization’s activities, talked about "Lima Declaration" and progress on sustainable development until 2030.​