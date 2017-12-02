UN envoy confirms giving 12-point vision paper to both sides of Syrian peace talks

GENEVA. KAZINFORM UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura on Friday confirmed that he has distributed a 12-point post-war vision document to both the Syrian government and opposition delegations participating in the current round of the Geneva peace talks, Xinhua reports.

The paper, called Special Envoy's 12 Living Intra-Syrian Essential Principles paper, was distributed by the Special Envoy to the delegations in parallel meetings yesterday, de Mistura's office said in a statement.



"Over several rounds of talks, the Special Envoy periodically identified commonalities emerging from his separate consultations with the government and the opposition. These included 12 points of commonalities regarding the end-state of Syria," the statement said.



The statement added that then the Special Envoy has received valuable proposals regarding the content of the 12 points from the government and the opposition, and he and his team have consulted "painstakingly and carefully" on all material received.



"In light of this, yesterday the Special Envoy shared with the two delegations a document entitled Special Envoy's 12 Living Intra-Syrian Essential Principles," the statement said.



According to the Special Envoy's office, these 12 principles are to embody the end-state commonalities between the parties and are expected to seek to "offer an enduring perspective on the vision of a future that can be shared by all Syrians, but does not address the question of how to realize the vision".



The Special Envoy's office stressed that these 12 principles can serve to inform the parallel discussions of the major political issues which remain the agenda of the Geneva peace talks.



De Mistura on Friday met separately with the Syrian government and opposition delegations but gave no details of their talks after the meetings.

The Syrian invitees participating in the current UN-led intra-Syrian talks are scheduled to have a weekend off and then resume their talks some day next week.