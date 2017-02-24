EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:17, 24 February 2017 | GMT +6

    UN envoy thanked initiators of Astana process

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM In his welcoming statement in Geneva UN's special envoy for Syria, Staffan de Mistura praised Astana process and the efforts of Russia, Iran, Kazakhstan and Turkey in the peace settlement in Syria, Kazinform has learnt from RIA Novosti.

    "Let me also express here my appreciation to the initiators of the Astana effort - the Russian Federation and Turkey, and Iran and Kazakhstan too - for what they have done to help put in place a ceasefire in Syria. It is fragile but it is there...", de Mistura said.

    According to him, the initiative has opened a "window" of opportunities to advance the political process.

    "We seek now to advance the political process", he added.

     

    Tags:
    Russia UN Astana Syria talks Astana process (special project) Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!