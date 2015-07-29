UN expects Kazakh President to attend UN General Assembly 70th session

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Political leaders from 90 countries, including President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, are expected to attend the 70th Session of the UN General Assembly in September in New York City, Stéphane Dujarric, the Spokesperson for the United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, announced.

Pope Francis will address the 70th session of the UN General Assembly during his first papal visit to the U.S. Presidents of Afghanistan, Belarus, Brazil, China, Egypt, France, Israel, Iran, Latvia, the Netherlands, Russia, Serbia, Yemen and more are also believed to participate, Russia's RIA Novosti says. The 70th session of the UN General Assembly will kick off on September 15. Made up of all the U.N.'s 193 member states, the General Assembly provides a forum for discussion of the full spectrum of international issues covered by the UN Charter.