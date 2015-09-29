UNITED NATIONS. KAZINFORM - The UN Secretariat hopes that the proposal of Russian President Vladimir Putin on setting up a broad international coalition to fight against the Islamic State and other terrorist groups will launch a fruitful discussion involving the member-states of the organization, UN Deputy Spokesman Farhan Haq has said.

"He [Putin] has made a proposal, the other member States are here to hear it and I believe they will react accordingly, but that's the start of what we hope will be a productive discussion," Haq told a TASS correspondent.

"Regarding his specific proposals, that needs to be discussed among member states and we welcome that that discussion is going to begin here... during this week at the General Assembly."

The diplomat stressed that the UN has already made clear the need for "international solidarity" against the IS terrorist group. "We will continue to encourage that solidarity."

He agreed that understanding grows within the international community that the terrorism threat needs serious attention.

"That's what these General Assembly plenaries are for. It's for them to discuss, air out their specific view on how they handle crises and to try to come to some sort of an agreement and we hope that that will happen," he said.

Putin said at the session of the UN General Assembly on Monday that the activity of any state in bypassing the UN Charter is illegitimate and called to establish an international anti-terrorist coalition. The Russian leader also said the UN Security Council should consider a possibility of adopting a resolution on coordinating all the forces fighting against the IS, Kazinform refers to TASS.