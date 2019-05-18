UN expert welcomes Kazakhstan's initiative to repatriate its nationals from Syria

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM UN Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms while counter-terrorism Ms. Fionnuala Ní Aoláin welcomed Kazakhstan's initiative to repatriate its nationals from Syria, Kazinform correspondent reports.

On Friday, Fionnuala Ní Aoláin, announced the outcomes of her 8-day visit to Kazakhstan.



She said that she had arrived in Kazakhstan at the invitation of the Government. She noted that Kazakhstan's humanitarian initiative on repatriation of its nationals from Syria was a successful project. "Thus, you have illustrated that it is possible to evacuate women and children from the conflict areas. Other countries should follow the example of Kazakhstan," Fionnuala Ní Aoláin said.



She added that she would prepare a number of recommendations on reforming de-radicalization measures in correction facilities, on introduction of court proceedings and on investigation into the cases of terrorism and extremism in the territory of Kazakhstan.