UN General Assembly to hold meeting dedicated to Day Against Nuclear Tests

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The UN General Assembly will gather September 6 for its first high-level meeting dedicated to the International Day Against Nuclear Tests, which is marked on August 29 at the initiative of the President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov announced this at the International Conference "Remembering the Past, Looking Forward to the Future" of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO) Youth Group and Group of Eminent Persons.

We meet today, August 29, the day, which was declared the International Day Against Nuclear Tests, at the initiative of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, by the United Nations General Assembly," Kairat Abdrakhmanov said.

The foreign minister underlined that this day is symbolic for Kazakhstan and instrumental not only in uniting like-minded states, representatives of civil society and individuals for joint efforts to build a future free of nuclear threat.

"With the memory of the past, we should never forget about its painful moments," said Kairat Abrakhmanov.

The Minister stressed that more and more people get to know about the day, August 29, from year to year.

"Last year, a major Pugwash Conference took place in Astana, and the IAEA Low Enriched Uranium Bank was launched. And, on September 6, the UN General Assembly will gather for its first-ever high-level meeting dedicated to the Day Against Nuclear Tests," Kairat Abdarkhmanov said.

The сonference participants observed a minute of silence in tribute to the memory of all those who suffered or died as a result of nuclear tests.