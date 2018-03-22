UN General Secretary congratulates nations celebrating Nowruz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - UN General Secretary Antonio Guterres congratulated the nations celebrating Nowruz, Kazinform refers to the UN website.

"I think we all recognize that nothing in our world is more important than the spirit of Nowruz," he underscored, pointing to the world's conflicts, the plight of refugees and migrants, and the rise of xenophobia and racism in so many parts of the world.

"For more than 300 million people, Nowruz is about new beginnings. The beginning of a new year. The arrival of spring. The renewal of nature," Antonio Guterres said.



"It is an ancestral festivity that promotes values of peace and solidarity between generations and within families as well as reconciliation and neighbourliness - thus contributing to cultural diversity and friendship among peoples and different communities."

According to the Secretary-General, Nowruz provides a chance to renew our commitment to peace, sustainable development and human rights.



"It is an opportunity to renew our pledge to human dignity and our promise to leave no one behind. It is an occasion to strengthen our new resolve to our path towards building a prosperous future for all while living in harmony with nature," he stressed, echoing the pledge of the landmark UN 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)





Nowruz is a reminder of commonalities and our rich diversity.

Mr. Guterres concluded his message wishing "a prosperous, happy, healthy and peaceful Nowruz," to everyone, adding "and may its spirit of friendship, harmony and respect for nature serve as an inspiration to us all."

On February 23, 2010, at the initiative of Azerbaijan, Albania, Afghanistan, the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Turkey, the General Assembly recognized March 21 as the International Day of Nowruz.

Photo: F. Vaezi