UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy in CA discussed in Ashgabat

ASHGABAT. KAZINFORM On June 13, 2017, a high-level Dialogue between Central Asia and the United Nations on a topic "Implementation of the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy in Central Asia" with the participation of the UN Secretary-General António Guterres and high representatives of the countries of the region took place in Ashgabat. Deputy Foreign Minister Galymzhan Koyshybaev headed a delegation from Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from Foreign Ministry.

The event was organized as part of the review on the achievements of the Joint Action Plan for the implementation of the above-mentioned Strategy in Central Asia, which is the first document of its kind adopted at a regional level.

Guterres in his speech highly appreciated joint efforts of the Central Asian region in combating international terrorism, which, according to him, is a significant contribution to strengthening international security.

In turn, Koyshybaev noted the importance of the collective efforts of all UN member states in the fight against this global evil, which cannot be defeated alone. In this regard, special attention was paid to the initiative of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev - to establish a Global Anti-Terrorist Coalition under the auspices of the United Nations, which provides a set of effective measures to consolidate international efforts to combat terrorism with the central role of the UN.

The countries of Central Asia reaffirmed their commitment to implementing the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy jointly by adopting the Ashgabat Declaration as a conclusion of the event.

The UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy was adopted by all 192 member states of the Organization on September 8, 2006, and it includes common approaches to combating terrorism.