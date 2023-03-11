EN
    14:43, 11 March 2023 | GMT +6

    UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk to visit Kazakhstan

    Photo: VALENTIN FLAURAUD / AFP
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk is to pay a five-day visit to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan upon the two Central Asian countries' invitation beginning on March 13, Kazinform reports.

    Volker Türk is to visit Kazakhstan on March 16-17 and to hold a press conference with mass media outlets in the Kazakh capital.

    The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights is expected to visit Karakalpakstan's capital of Nukus to attend an event marking 75 years since the signing of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.


