TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    18:20, 02 September 2019 | GMT +6

    UN high commissioner for refugees set to visit Turkey

    ANKARA. KAZINFORM - UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi will pay a visit to Turkey between Sept. 2-4, Turkey’s Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

    Grandi will be received by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and is set to hold high level meetings, according to a statement by the ministry.

    «The said visit will be important to discuss preparations for the Global Refugee Forum, which will be co-convened by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan,» it said.

    Turkey will also reiterate its expectation of a more equal sharing of burden and responsibility on the refugee issue during the talks, the statement added.

    Turkey will co-chair the first Global Refugee Forum in Geneva on Dec. 17-18, focusing on arrangements for burden and responsibility sharing, education, jobs and livelihoods, energy and infrastructure, solutions, and protection capacity.

    The Global Refugee Forum convenes at the ministerial level, also including UN member states and other stakeholders, Kazinform has learnt from Anadolu Agency.



