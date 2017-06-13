UN hopes to solve global warming issue at EXPO 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, several high-ranking figures of the United Nations have opened the UN Day at the international exhibition, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The organizers invited Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the Chairman of the Kazakh Senate, former Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations - Director of the UN Office at Geneva, to the celebration as a high guest.

"Today, we are witnessing a big event. The EXPO has gained a great importance. We are participating in the UN Day opening. For Kazakhstan, this organization is highly crucial. We will do our utmost to develop our country's cooperation with the UN," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the opening ceremony.





Meanwhile, Cihan Sultanoğlu, the UN General Commissioner at EXPO-2017, called on the governments and business enterprises to intensify their efforts in speeding up the clean energy transition.

"We are confident that the EXPO will give a new impetus to the ongoing efforts for achieving the sustainable development goals. I hope that the EXPO will become a platform for dialogue between governments, climatologists and engineers to find practical solutions for reducing greenhouse gas emissions from energy production," Cihan Sultanoğlu said.





"Energy is the most important sector for solving the climate problems. Therefore, the energy sector transformation is crucial for the countries could achieve their climate and development goals and objectives. We need to strengthen and support this transformation in all possible ways," she added.

The UN believes the energy sector, that causes two thirds of the world's greenhouse gas emissions, should be the focus of any efforts to maintain a global temperature below 2 degrees Centigrade. In order to take the next decisive step for the energy sector, the world must use all available technologies, increase the desire for transformation and mobilize the means needed for the transition.





Also, colorful performances by contemporary artists are underway near the UN Pavilion today.

It is noteworthy that at the Expo the UN agencies are demonstrating the importance of providing universal access to energy, as well as the world's best practices in reducing carbon emissions, greening the economy and adapting innovative technologies. In the UN Pavilion, visitors will be able to operate the model of a micro hydroelectric power station or to plunge into the Solar Energy Atlas of Kazakhstan. Another installation will show the way an irrigation oasis works, helping to provide water in arid regions by solar energy and wind energy. Nine of the agencies have stands and installations at the EXPO: UNDP, UNESCO, UNESCAP, UNIDO, IAEA, UNICEF, UNEP, UN Women, UNHCR.