UN marks International Day of Nowruz

The International Day of Nowruz has been celebrated in the presence of representatives from Iran and 11 other Nowruz-celebrating countries at the United Nations’ headquarters in New York City, IRNA reports.

The ceremony was organized by Iran’s Representative Office to the UN, and was held on Wednesday. Iran’s permanent representative to the UN Amir-Saeid Iravani and President of the United Nations General Assembly Dennis Francis were in attendance.

On February 23, 2010, the 64th UN General Assembly adopted a resolution at its 71st plenary meeting, which designated March 21 as the International Day of Nowruz. The initiative was proposed by the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The resolution calls on member states to commemorate Nowruz and raise awareness on the occasion.

The UN resolution stipulates that Nowruz is celebrated by over 300 million people around the globe, including in Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, India, Iran, Iraq, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkiye, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

According to the resolution, Nowruz plays a key role in enhancing human relations based on mutual respect, peace ideals and good neighborliness.

Back in 2016, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) also put Nowruz on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.