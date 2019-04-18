UN names 10 countries facing food insecurity

ANKARA. KAZINFORM In a new report, the UN identifies 10 countries worldwide at high risk in terms of food security, more than half of them in Africa, Anadolu Agency reports.

According to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) report, the countries at risk are Yemen, South Sudan, Venezuela, Sudan, Zimbabwe, Cameroon, Burkina Faso, Haiti, Afghanistan, and Nigeria.

In the report for this April to June, high-risk countries are defined as those where a new emergency or significant deterioration of the current situation is likely, with potentially severe effects on agriculture and food security.

The FAO aims to proactively mitigate and prevent disasters before they start to impact food security.

The report said that serious impacts on food security and agriculture are commonly seen in countries facing a longstanding conflict or economic crisis.

