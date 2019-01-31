EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:47, 31 January 2019 | GMT +6

    UN: Nearly 5,000 people leaving Venezuela every day

    None
    None
    UNITED NATIONS. KAZINFORM Nearly 5,000 people leave Venezuela every day, the UN Refugee Agency said Wednesday.

    Joung-ah Ghedini-Williams, a spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), said at a press conference at UN headquarters that Venezuelans are leaving the country because of "instability and uncertainty" amid a crisis over the presidency, Anadolu Agency informs.

    "Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru are still the countries that are receiving the largest number of Venezuelans," Ghedini-Williams said.

    UNHCR data showed that 3 million Venezuelans had left the country since 2015.

    Last week, Juan Guaido, leader of Venezuela's opposition-led National Assembly, declared himself president, a move immediately supported by U.S. President Donald Trump, Canada and most Latin American nations.

    Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro quickly shot back, cutting off diplomatic relations with Washington and accusing the U.S. of orchestrating a coup against his government.

    Venezuela has been rocked by protests since Jan. 10, when Maduro was sworn in for a second term following a vote boycotted by the opposition.

    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!