UN officials call for greater partnership to boost women's participation at all levels

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A senior United Nations official on Friday called on the Member States, regional organizations and civil society for a greater partnership to boost women's participation at all levels, Xinhua reports.

"We will strengthen the collection and analysis of gender statistics and encourage the Member States to monitor gender equality indicators as part of their work to implement the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)," Maria Luiza Ribeiro Viotti, the Chef de Cabinet, speaking on behalf of the Secretary-General, told a day-long debate in the Security Council, underlining the need for more action on the "women, peace and security agenda."



In her briefing, the Chef de Cabinet spoke of the need to ensure adequate representation of women in the security sector both to reduce their exposure to harm as well as to realize their potential in conflict prevention.



Noting that only 3 percent of peacekeepers are women, she informed the Security Council of the Secretary-General's efforts with troop- and police-contributing countries to increase the number of female uniformed personnel.



Viotti also noted that 17 years after its adoption, Security Council resolution 1325 on women and peace and security was too often being implemented "in an ad hoc fashion," and called on the UN Member States to share evidence and examples in order to examine gaps and successes.



Also briefing the meeting, Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, the Executive Director of the UN Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women), said that while atrocities against women and girls in armed conflict are now the focus of attention and documentation, it is critical that perpetrators are brought to justice, and that survivors are accorded dignity and support.



"This impunity cannot be allowed to continue," she noted.



Further, informing the Security Council of an overall decline in women's participation in UN-led peace processes, the inclusion of gender-sensitive provisions in peace agreements and consultation with women's civil society organizations, in comparison with one year ago, Mlambo-Ngcuka said that the political marginalization was not only limited to peace talks.



Only 17 countries have an elected woman Head of State or Government and the proportion of women parliamentarians in conflict and post-conflict countries has stagnated at 16 percent in the last two years.



"The use of quotas and temporary special measures would help," she said, noting examples from Somalia and Mali, and called on donors to continue supporting efforts targeted at women's empowerment and highlighted the importance of ensuring gender-conscious funding for policies and programmes.

Also speaking at the meeting was Charo Mina-Rojas of the NGO Working Group on Women, Peace and Security, and Michaelle Jean, Secretary-General of the Organisation Internationale de la Francophonie, who underscored the need to effectively combat sexual and gender-based violence and end impunity.