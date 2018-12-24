UN ready to support tsunami-hit parts of Indonesia – Secretary-General Guterres

UNITED NATIONS. KAZINFORM United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has expressed "deep sadness" at the loss of life, injuries and damages caused by the tsunami that struck the Indonesian coast late Saturday, local time, the UN News Centre informed.

In a statement issued by his spokesperson, Secretary-General Guterres extended his condolences to the families of the victims and to the Government and people of Indonesia, and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

"The United Nations stands ready to support the ongoing Government-led rescue and relief efforts," the statement added.



According to reports on Sunday, at least 200 people died and over 850 injured after the devastating tsunami struck the coast in the Sunda Strait of the Indonesian island of Sumatra, with Pandenglang, South Lampung and Serang areas the worst affected.

Roads and highways are also said to have been damaged, and several people are reported to be missing.

UN Photo/Eskinder Debebe